The Demon Deacons, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 35-16 overall and 14-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 37-12 overall and 17-9 in ACC play. With the loss, Clemson’s streak of eight consecutive ACC road series wins dating to 2023 came to an end.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Seaver King’s two-run double in the eighth inning propelled Wake Forest to an 8-5 victory over No. 2 Clemson at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday.

Jimmy Obertop grounded a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, then Clemson doubled its lead in the top of the third inning on Tristan Bissetta’s two-run homer, his fifth of the season.

Nick Kurtz led off the bottom of the third inning with a homer, then Jack Winnay belted a two-run homer later in the frame.

After the Demon Deacons evened the score in the fifth inning on pinch-hitter Cameron Nelson’s two-out bloop single, Jacob Jarrell led off the seventh inning with a homer, his fifth of the year, to put Clemson ahead 5-4.

In the eighth inning, King laced a two-run double to give Wake Forest the lead. Winnay added a two-run single later in the frame.

Joe Ariola (1-0) earned the win, while Cole Roland pitched the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the year.

Lucas Mahlstedt (4-1) suffered the loss. Tristan Smith (4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Justin LeGuernic (0 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB), Nick Clayton (0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER) and Reed Garris (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) joined Mahlstedt in picking up relief work.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ESPN2.

