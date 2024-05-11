Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

No. 2 Clemson falls to No. 12 Wake Forest 8-5

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Seaver King’s two-run double in the eighth inning propelled Wake Forest to an 8-5 victory over No. 2 Clemson at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday.

ALSO SEE: Our inside look at Clemson's portal acquisitions | For the record | Help Arrives: The latest on star Clemson signee T.J. Moore | Friday Recruiting Insider | Thursday Clemson - ACC lawsuit update | Clemson's verbal commitments

The Demon Deacons, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 35-16 overall and 14-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 37-12 overall and 17-9 in ACC play. With the loss, Clemson’s streak of eight consecutive ACC road series wins dating to 2023 came to an end.

Jacob Jarrell and Alden Mathes each had two hits Saturday in Winston-Salem.
Jacob Jarrell and Alden Mathes each had two hits Saturday in Winston-Salem. (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Jimmy Obertop grounded a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, then Clemson doubled its lead in the top of the third inning on Tristan Bissetta’s two-run homer, his fifth of the season.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Nick Kurtz led off the bottom of the third inning with a homer, then Jack Winnay belted a two-run homer later in the frame.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

After the Demon Deacons evened the score in the fifth inning on pinch-hitter Cameron Nelson’s two-out bloop single, Jacob Jarrell led off the seventh inning with a homer, his fifth of the year, to put Clemson ahead 5-4.

Our off topics forum

In the eighth inning, King laced a two-run double to give Wake Forest the lead. Winnay added a two-run single later in the frame.

Joe Ariola (1-0) earned the win, while Cole Roland pitched the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the year.

Lucas Mahlstedt (4-1) suffered the loss. Tristan Smith (4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Justin LeGuernic (0 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB), Nick Clayton (0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER) and Reed Garris (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) joined Mahlstedt in picking up relief work.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ESPN2.

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement