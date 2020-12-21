TigerIllustrated - No. 24 Clemson downs Morehead State 66-51 Monday

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Nick Honor was near flawless from the field Monday, knocking down five of six shots. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

All 14 of Honor’s points came in the second half, as the guard helped Clemson pull away from Morehead State. He shot 5-of-6 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point territory and served as the Tigers’ leading scorer on the afternoon. As for Simms, he scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, making him the game’s leading rebounder. Simms now has six career double-doubles. Al-Amir Dawes made four 3-pointers, giving him 12 points to go along with his three assists. Clyde Trapp chipped in eight points and corralled five boards, and Jonathan Baehre tallied six points and eight rebounds. Alex Hemenway, who was a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe, contributed nine points. Morehead State’s Skyelar Potter scored a game-high 22 points.