Ian Schieffelin was fouled and connected on both of his free throws to give the Tigers a seven-point advantage they never relinquished.

With 24 seconds remaining, the Tigers held a 67-62 lead, hoping to hold on the rest of the way. With the shot clock turned off, the Gamecocks had no choice but to foul.

Behind Wiggins' career-high 15 points, the Tigers did just enough to stay undefeated in a 72-67 win over the Gamecocks.

CLEMSON -- South Carolina came into Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday night aiming to play spoiler to Clemson's perfect season. Chauncey Wiggins and the No. 24-ranked Tigers had other plans.

Much like the Tigers had relied on in big wins this season, a second-half surge made the difference.

As the final ticks of the first half ran down on the scoreboard, the Tigers managed to score just 23 points.

Clemson shot 31 percent from the floor, unable to assemble vital stretches in the first 20 minutes of action.

After five minutes of the second half, the game broadly told the same story. Behind the scoring of South Carolina's Meechie Johnson, the Gamecocks asserted themselves on the floor.

With 15:02 left in the second half, the Gamecocks held a commanding 44-33 lead, looking to end the Tigers' undefeated season.

Wiggins had other ideas.

The sophomore forward got things rolling for the Tiger offense inside, connecting on a jumper and breaking the offensive funk Clemson found itself in for most of the contest.

The Tigers trailed 51-48 with 8:04 left in regulation, trading baskets back and forth with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina had plenty of responses to the growing momentum Clemson created, but it was Wiggins who had the final say.

Wiggins connected on back-to-back three-pointers to give the Tigers their first lead of the second half.

After shooting just 31 percent from the field during the first half, the Tigers shot 59.3 percent from the field following intermission.

All five Tiger starters recorded double figures, with PJ Hall adding 14 alongside Joseph Girard and Schieffelin's 12 points. Chase Hunter added 10 points on the night. Schieffelin turned in a game-high 12 rebounds.