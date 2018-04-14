Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-14 15:04:42 -0500') }} baseball Edit

No. 3 Clemson falls to Miami 6-1

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Evan McKendry tossed a complete game as Miami (Fla.) downed No. 3 Clemson 6-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Tigerillustrated.com's In-game CHAT thread from Saturday's first game | 4-star QB commits to Clemson | Nation's No. 8 wideout is a Clemson Tiger | Tigerillustrated.com's In-game CHAT thread from Saturday's SPRING GAME

The Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in the series and improved to 15-19 overall and 9-8 in the ACC.

The Tigers dropped to 25-10 overall and 10-7 in ACC play.

Ybibumbhx29t6nl8vwee
Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

McKendry (5-4) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts.

Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (3-2) suffered the loss.

The Hurricanes broke through with four runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Romy Gonzalez's two-run double, then they scored an unearned run in the sixth inning.

Kyle Wilkie put Clemson on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, then Miami responded with a run in the eighth inning on Alex Toral's single.

Seth Beer added two hits.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at 5 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases postgame.

CLEMSON's NEXT FIVE GAMES

April 14: MIAMI (Game 3, -- Game 2 of Saturday's Doubleheader)

April 17: @ Georgia

April 20: @ Wake Forest

April 21: @ Wake Forest

April 22: @ Wake Forest

AVAILABLE NOW: Nike Early-season Coaches Sideline CLEMSON Polo!!!

Click HERE to see the polo and all officially-licensed CLEMSON polos.

Click HERE to see all 2,400+ officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items in inventory, including everything MARKED DOWN.

Mkhhtkrcgbxtxapkhl59
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}