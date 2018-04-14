THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Evan McKendry tossed a complete game as Miami (Fla.) downed No. 3 Clemson 6-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Tigerillustrated.com's In-game CHAT thread from Saturday's first game | 4-star QB commits to Clemson | Nation's No. 8 wideout is a Clemson Tiger | Tigerillustrated.com's In-game CHAT thread from Saturday's SPRING GAME
The Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in the series and improved to 15-19 overall and 9-8 in the ACC.
The Tigers dropped to 25-10 overall and 10-7 in ACC play.
McKendry (5-4) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts.
Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (3-2) suffered the loss.
The Hurricanes broke through with four runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Romy Gonzalez's two-run double, then they scored an unearned run in the sixth inning.
Kyle Wilkie put Clemson on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, then Miami responded with a run in the eighth inning on Alex Toral's single.
Seth Beer added two hits.
The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at 5 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases postgame.
CLEMSON's NEXT FIVE GAMES
April 14: MIAMI (Game 3, -- Game 2 of Saturday's Doubleheader)
April 17: @ Georgia
April 20: @ Wake Forest
April 21: @ Wake Forest
April 22: @ Wake Forest