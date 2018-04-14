Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

McKendry (5-4) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts. Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (3-2) suffered the loss. The Hurricanes broke through with four runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Romy Gonzalez's two-run double, then they scored an unearned run in the sixth inning. Kyle Wilkie put Clemson on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, then Miami responded with a run in the eighth inning on Alex Toral's single. Seth Beer added two hits. The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at 5 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases postgame. CLEMSON's NEXT FIVE GAMES April 14: MIAMI (Game 3, -- Game 2 of Saturday's Doubleheader) April 17: @ Georgia April 20: @ Wake Forest April 21: @ Wake Forest April 22: @ Wake Forest

