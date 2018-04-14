Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 3 Clemson scored seven runs in the fifth inning on its way to an 8-3 victory over Miami (Fla.) in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers improved to 26-10 overall and 11-7 in the ACC.

The Hurricanes, who won the series 2-1, fell to 15-20 overall and 9-9 in ACC play.

The Hurricanes scored two runs in the second inning, then the Tiger bats came alive in the fifth inning, as each of the first seven batters scored. Logan Davidson lined a two-run double, then Jordan Greene hit a run-scoring single. Two batters later, Chris Williams belted his second grand slam in as many days and his ninth homer of the season to cap the frame's scoring.

Jake Higginbotham (5-1) earned the win in a career-long 7.1 innings pitched. He allowed just four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts. The four hits and two runs all came in the second inning.

Miami starter Andrew Cabezas (3-4) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Athens, Ga., to take on Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m., on SEC Network.

CLEMSON's NEXT FIVE GAMES

April 17: @ Georgia

April 20: @ Wake Forest

April 21: @ Wake Forest

April 22: @ Wake Forest

April 24: KENNESAW STATE