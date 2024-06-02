It marked Clemson’s first regional championship since 2010, when it captured the Auburn Regional title.

The Tigers, who won the regional with a 3-0 record, upped their record to 44-14 on the season. The Chanticleers, who were 2-2 in the regional, dropped to 36-25 in 2024.

CLEMSON -- No. 3 Clemson scored at least one run in each of the first five innings and pulled away with six runs in the eighth inning in its 12-5 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday night.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning on Blake Wright's run-scoring single and Jimmy Obertop’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Coastal Carolina responded with a run in the top of the second inning, then Clemson plated a run on Alden Mathes’ grounder in the bottom of the second inning.

Obertop blasted a solo homer, his 20th of the season, in the third inning, then Jacob Hinderleider, who was named Clemson Regional MVP, lined a two-out single to score a run in the fourth inning, giving Clemson a 5-1 lead.

Sam Antonacci flared a two-out single to score a run in the top of the fifth inning, then the Tigers answered again with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning on Nolan Nawrocki’s bases-loaded walk.

Caden Bodine belted a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning and Derek Bender followed with a solo homer to narrow Clemson’s lead to 6-5.

Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a homer, his 10th of the season. Later in the frame, Jack Crighton grounded a run-scoring single, then Mathes and Hinderleider both hit two-run doubles.

Reed Garris (2-1) earned the win in career-long 3.0 innings pitched in relief, while Austin Gordon pitched 1.1 innings to record his 11th save of the year.

Chanticleer starter Trevor Hinkel (1-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers advanced to host the Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium against the winner of the Stillwater Regional. The best-of-three series begins either Friday or Saturday. Game dates and times will be announced by the NCAA.

2024 Clemson (S.C.) Regional All-Tournament Team

C – Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina

1B – Jack Crighton, Clemson

2B – Blake Barthol, Coastal Carolina

SS – Jacob Hinderleider*, Clemson

3B – Sam Antonacci, Coastal Carolina

OF – Cam Cannarella*, Clemson

OF – Tristan Bissetta, Clemson

OF – Matthew Polk, Vanderbilt

DH/UT – Derek Bender, Coastal Carolina

P – Henry Weycker, Coastal Carolina

P – Tristan Smith, Clemson

MVP – Jacob Hinderleider, Clemson * – unanimous selection

