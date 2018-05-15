No. 4 Clemson downs Kennesaw State 7-2, gets 40th win
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
KENNESAW, Ga. -- In his first career start, freshman lefthander Mat Clark allowed only one earned run in 5.2 innings pitched to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 7-2 victory over Kennesaw State in the Tigers' first-ever game at Stillwell Stadium on Tuesday night.
Tigerillustrated.com's In-game CHAT thread from Tuesday night's game | The latest on 5-star Zacch Pickens | Summer Update: Mitch Hyatt | Tuesday Insider Notes
The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 40-13, while the Owls dropped to 25-25.
With the win, Clemson reached the 40-win mark during the regular season for the first time since 2006.
Clark (3-0) earned the win by yielding five hits, two runs (one earned) and no walks with five strikeouts.
Owl starter Ryan Kennedy (2-7) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, three runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.
In the fourth inning, Drew Wharton ripped a two-run single to put Clemson on the scoreboard.
After Logan Davidson extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a one-out double in the top of the fifth inning, Seth Beer laced a two-out, run-scoring single. Kennesaw State scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-out error and LaDonis Bryant blasted a solo homer in the sixth inning.
In the seventh inning, Kyle Wilkie, who later extended his hitting streak to 19 games, lofted a sacrifice fly.
Clemson added three insurance runs on only one hit in the ninth inning.
The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Pittsburgh starting Thursday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.
CLEMSON's REMAINING REGULAR-SEASON GAMES
May 17: at Pittsburgh (Thursday)
May 18: at Pittsburgh (Friday)
May 19: at Pittsburgh (Saturday)
May DEALS on CLEMSON apparel & gear
The Tiger Fan Shop now has plenty of officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel & gear in stock and MARKED DOWN!
Click HERE to see all apparel and gear supplies in inventory.