Tigerillustrated.com

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- No. 4 Clemson completed a sweep of Pittsburgh with a 5-0 victory at Charles L. Cost Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (43-13, 22-8 ACC), who secured at least a share of the ACC regular-season championship, recorded their 11th ACC road win in a row to set a school record and won their sixth game in a row overall.

The Panthers fell to 27-25 overall and 11-19 in ACC play.

Ryan Miller (5-1) earned the win in relief, as he gave up one hit and no runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

Pittsburgh starter Chris Gomez (2-1) suffered the loss.

Seth Beer lined a two-out single in the third inning to score the game's first run, then an alert Kyle Wilkie, who extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a single, scored on the play.

Beer led off the sixth inning with his 19th home run of the season.

In the seventh inning, Chris Williams lined a two-run single.

Clemson is either the No. 1 or 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, which will be played at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is Wednesday or Thursday on RSN and ACC Network Extra. Clemson's opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC on Sunday.