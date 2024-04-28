The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 34-9 overall and 15-6 in the ACC. The Cardinals fell to 25-18 overall and 10-11 in ACC play.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Every Tiger starter had a hit and scored a run in No. 4 Clemson’s 17-7 victory over Louisville in seven innings at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers, who totaled a season-high 18 hits in the game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, scoring all four runs with two outs. After Blake Wright singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, Cam Cannarella and Jimmy Obertop hit run-scoring doubles, then Tristan Bissetta belted a two-run homer, his fourth of the year.

In the top of the second inning, Jacob Hinderleider, who had six RBIs, crushed a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, then Cannarella laced a solo homer, his eighth of the year, two batters later on a 3-0 pitch. Louisville dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning thanks to three two-out singles.

Clemson plated five runs in the third inning. Jarren Purify and Alden Mathes hit run-scoring singles, then Hinderleider ripped a three-run double.

Hinderleider’s two-out single brought home another run in the top of the fourth inning to build a 13-1 lead.

Louisville scored an unearned run in the bottom of fourth inning and Isaac Humphrey laced a solo homer in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Louisville scored four runs on two hits.

Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, then Cannarella belted a run-scoring double. Obertop followed with a two-run homer, his 15th of the year.

Drew Titsworth (4-0) pitched 1.2 hitless innings in relief to earn the win, while Cardinals starter Will Koger (1-3) suffered the loss.

Billy Barlow got the start for the Tigers, allowing four hits and one earned run in 2.1 innings. Joe Allen (1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB) and Lucas Mahlstedt (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) also saw the mound.

The Tigers take four days off for final exams before hosting Georgia Tech in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

