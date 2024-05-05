The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 36-10 overall and 17-7 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets fell to 28-17 overall and 12-12 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Aidan Knaak , Billy Barlow and Jacob McGovern combined to allow only three runs on five hits in No. 4 Clemson’s 9-3 victory over Georgia Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Payton Green led off the top of the second inning with a home run, then Jimmy Obertop and Tristan Bissetta lined back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the bottom of the second inning.

In the third inning, Cam Cannarella ripped a two-out, run-scoring triple to double Clemson’s lead.

In the fourth inning, Nolan Nawrocki lined a run-scoring single, then Jacob Hinderleider belted a two-out, three-run homer, his 10th of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 12 games later in the frame.

Jack Crighton lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, then Blake Wright hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Parker Brosius hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for Georgia Tech.

Knaak pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two hits and one run with seven strikeouts, while Barlow (5-1) earned the win by tossing 4.0 innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs.. McGovern (1 IP, 1K) pitched 1.0 innings to close out the game.

Georgia Tech starter Tate McKee (4-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on six hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers travel to Truist Field to play Charlotte on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

