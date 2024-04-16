The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 30-6, while the 49ers dropped to 16-21. The two teams conclude the season series at Truist Field in Charlotte on May 7.

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the second inning and every Tiger starter had a hit in its 8-5 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.

Noah Furcht belted a homer in the top of the second inning for the game’s first run, snapping Clemson’s streak of 14 innings in a row without allowing a run. Carson Bayne followed with another homer.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

In the bottom of the second inning, Tristan Bissetta ripped a run-scoring single, then Jacob Jarrell laced a two-out, two-run double in the frame to put Clemson ahead. Cam Cannarella followed with a run-scoring double and scored on an error and Blake Wright capped the six-run frame with a run-scoring single.

Our off topics forum

Thad Ector grounded a run-scoring single in the third inning and Juan Correa added an RBI groundout in the frame.

In the top of the seventh inning, Dante DeFranco’s squeeze bunt cut Clemson’s lead in half. Alden Mathes hit a solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson tacked on a run in the eighth inning.

Lucas Mahlstedt (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 4.0 effective innings. He allowed just two hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year. Billy Barlow (2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Rocco Reid (0.1 IP) and Reed Garris (1.0 IP, 1 K) joined Mahlstedt and Gordon in picking up relief work.

Charlotte starter Miles Langhorne (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs (four earned) on six hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers conclude their homestand by hosting Pittsburgh in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!