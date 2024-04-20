The Panthers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 16-20 overall and 5-15 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 31-7 overall and 12-5 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Jack Sokol pitched 6.0 scoreless innings to lead Pittsburgh to an 8-4 victory over No. 4 Clemson in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sokol (4-2) earned the win by allowing just five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Tiger starter Ethan Darden (5-2) suffered the loss. Darden allowed eight hits and five earned runs in just two innings of work. Matthew Marchal (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K), Jacob McGovern (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K), Chance Fitzgerald (2.0 IP, 2K) and Nathan Dvorsky (2.0 IP, 2 K) also saw action for the Tigers in game two.

Dom Popa grounded a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, then Luke Cantwell lined a run-scoring single in the second inning.

In the third inning, C.J. Funk belted a run-scoring double, then Josh Spiegel crushed a three-run homer.

Pittsburgh added to its lead in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded walk to build an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers scored a run in the seventh inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Cam Cannarella.

Blake Wright lined a three-run homer, his 15th of the year, in the ninth inning.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 4:45 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.