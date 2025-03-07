No. 4 Clemson outlasts Davidson 7-4

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and won their 11th game in a row, improved to 13-1, while the Wildcats dropped to 4-8.

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson scored in six different innings in its 7-4 victory over Davidson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

Luke Gaffney’s groundout in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Michael O’Shaughnessy lined a two-out, two-run single in the third inning to put Davidson ahead 2-1.

In the fourth inning, Andrew Ciufo lined a two-out single to score the tying run, then Gaffney lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Clemson a 3-2 lead.

Ciufo ripped a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson’s lead, then Jarren Purify lined a sacrifice fly later in the frame.

Two-out singles by Eli Putnam and Cider Canon in the top of the seventh inning both scored a run and narrowed Clemson’s lead to 5-4. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ciufo drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded to double the Tigers' lead, then Purify led off the eighth inning with his second homer of the season.

Dominic Listi’s 12-game hitting streak came to an end, as he was 0-for-3 with a walk and hit-by-pitch.

Both teams had nine hits apiece.

Tristan Bissetta added two hits for the Tigers.

Davidson's Noah Jouras tied Purify with a game-high three hits.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (2-0) earned the win, as he allowed four hits, two runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 2.1 innings to record his fourth save of the year. Jacob McGovern (1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Joe Allen (0 IP, 2 H) also picked up work in relief.

Wildcat starter Wilson Perkins (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.