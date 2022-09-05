ATLANTA, Ga. -- D.J. Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener as No. 4 Clemson pulled away for a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night. Uiagalelei completed 19 of 32 passes for 209 yards, including a 6-yard scoring play to Beaux Collins that gave the Tigers a two-touchdown lead in the first half. Georgia Tech, looking to improve on three straight three-win seasons that have put coach Geoff Collins on the hot seat, kept it closer than expected much of the way. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! But the Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short touchdown runs by Will Shipley. Georgia Tech pulled within 14-10 on an impressive drive in the third quarter, culminating with Jeff Sims tossing a 13-yard TD pass to 6-foot-7 transfer E.J. Jenkins.

A happy Dabo Swinney celebrates with players and fans after the Tigers' 41-10 win over Georgia Tech Monday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Dale Zanine - USA Today Sports)

But Uiagalelei, in what was probably the play of the game, appeared headed for a sack when he was cornered by two Georgia Tech defenders on a third-and-4. But the quarterback managed to stay upright just long enough to flip a lateral to Shipley, who rumbled 10 yards for a first down that kept the Clemson offense on the field. The Tigers went on to drive 74 yards for a touchdown that finally buried the Yellow Jackets. Uiagalelei ran it in from 9 yards out to push Clemson's lead to 24-10. Clemson scored its first touchdown on special teams after both teams had early struggles on offense. Carson Donnelly broke through the line untouched and smothered a punt by David Shanahan. Brannon Spector scooped up the ball at the Georgia Tech 18 and took it down the 5 before he was knocked out bounds. The Yellow Jackets put up a stout goal-line stand, but Shipley finally ran it in on fourth-and-goal from the 1.