The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 33-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC. The Cardinals fell to 24-17 overall and 9-10 in ACC play.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- No. 4 Clemson scored four runs in the ninth inning, capped by Cam Cannarella’s two-out, run-scoring single, in its 12-11 victory over Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night.

Isaac Humphrey started the scoring with a run-scoring triple in the third inning, then Clemson responded with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jack Crighton, Tristan Bissetta and Alden Mathes all hit run-scoring singles, then an error plated the fourth run.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Louisville took advantage of a walk to the second batter of the frame to ignite a 10-run frame on five hits and a costly error to build an 11-4 lead.

Bissetta, who had four RBIs in the game, hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning and added an RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh inning.

Cannarella laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, Jacob Hinderleider hit a run-scoring single and Blake Wright, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 11 games, lofted a sacrifice fly. Then with two outs, Jimmy Obertop ripped a single to score the tying run. Cannarella followed with a single to score the go-ahead run.

Matthew Marchal (5-0) earned the win, while Austin Gordon recorded his seventh save of the year. Tristan Smith (3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Lucas Mahlstedt (0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 K), Rob Hughes (0 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB) and Nathan Dvorsky (0.2 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) joined Marchal and Gordon in picking up relief work.

Tucker Biden (3-1) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

