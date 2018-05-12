Tigerillustrated.com

It was also Monte Lee's 400th career victory as a head coach.

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 38-13, while the Governors dropped to 30-21.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Brooks Crawford struck out a career-high 10 batters and Logan Davidson went 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles, four RBIs, four runs, two walks and two steals to lead No. 5 Clemson to a 10-1 victory over Austin Peay at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Crawford (7-2) earned his sixth win in his last seven starts by yielding just four hits, one run and no walks with 10 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger in 2018, in 6.2 innings pitched. Crawford, whose previous career-high-strikeout total was five, also allowed just one Governor to advance past second base.

Carson Spiers pitched the final 2.1 innings to record his fourth save of the year.

Jacques Pucheu (7-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three hits, four runs (three earned) and five walks with 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

Davidson led off the first inning with his 11th homer of the season to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, then Austin Peay scored a run in the top of the third inning.

Davidson scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning, then Davidson laced a run-scoring double in the fifth inning.

In the seventh inning, Kyle Wilkie, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 17 games, laced a run-scoring double, the only hit in Clemson's four-run frame.

The Tigers added three runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Davidson's two-run double.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during pregame festivities.

CLEMSON's NEXT FIVE GAMES

May 13: AUSTIN PEAY

May 15: at Kennesaw State

May 17: at Pittsburgh (Thursday)

May 18: at Pittsburgh (Friday)

May 19: at Pittsburgh (Saturday)