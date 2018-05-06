Tigerillustrated.com

No. 6 Clemson beats No. 15 Florida State 12-7
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Every Tiger had at least one hit and scored at least one run in No. 6 Clemson's 12-7 victory over No. 15 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 35-12 overall and 18-8 in the ACC.
The Seminoles fell to 32-15 overall and 14-11 in ACC play.
Patrick Cromwell tied the score 2-2 in the first inning with a two-run single.
After Logan Davidson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, the Tigers scored five runs in the third inning, highlighted by Grayson Byrd's three-run homer, his eighth long ball of the year.
Chris Williams hit a solo homer, his 14th of the the year, in the fourth inning, then Seth Beer capped Clemson's three-run fifth inning with a solo homer, his 13th of the season.
Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (6-2) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, four runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.
Seminole starter Andrew Karp (7-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up 10 hits, nine runs (eight earned) and one walk with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.
The series concludes Monday at 7 p.m., on ESPN2.
CLEMSON's NEXT FIVE GAMES
May 7: FLORIDA STATE (Monday)
May 9: WESTERN CAROLINA
May 11: AUSTIN PEAY
May 12: AUSTIN PEAY
May 13: AUSTIN PEAY
