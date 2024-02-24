The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 5-1, while the Owls fell to 3-4. With the victory, Clemson became the ninth Division I program in history to reach 3,000 wins.

CLEMSON -- Jacob Hinderleider hit two home runs and Blake Wright lined a run-scoring single in the eighth inning to give No. 8 Clemson the lead for good in its 8-6 victory over Kennesaw State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Isaac Bouton belted a solo homer in the first inning, then Hinderleider led off the third inning with his first homer as a Tiger. Later in the inning, Cam Cannarella lofted a two-run homer to give Clemson the lead and extend his hitting streak to 15 games dating to 2023.

The Owls responded with two unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score 3-3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Cannarella ripped a two-out single to score two runs, then the Owls answered again with a run in the fifth inning and two runs on three errors in the seventh inning to take the lead.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Hinderleider led off the eighth inning with his second long ball of the game to tie the score 6-6. After singles by Jack Crighton, his fourth hit of the game, and Cannarella, Wright laced a single to score the go-ahead run. Alden Mathes added a sacrifice fly in the frame.

Our off topics forum

Ethan Darden (1-0) earned the win, while Rob Hughes pitched the ninth inning to record his first save of the year. Tristan Smith got the start for the Tigers, allowing six hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Lucas Mahlstedt joined Darden and Hughes in picking up relief work, going three innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and striking out three batters.

Brayden Eidson (0-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!