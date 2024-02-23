The Owls, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 3-3, while the Tigers dropped to 4-1. Kennesaw State also registered its first victory over Clemson in the fifth all-time meeting.

CLEMSON -- Kennesaw State scored eight runs in the fifth inning and totaled 20 hits in the game to defeat No. 8 Clemson 18-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday evening.

The Owls plated two runs on three hits in the first inning, added another run in the second inning and built a 5-0 lead in the third inning on Donovan Cash’s leadoff homer and Nate Anderson’s run-scoring double.

The Owls added eight runs on five hits in the fifth inning to pull away and Nick Hassan belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Brodey Conn put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a homer, his first career hit, in the eighth inning.

Cam Cannarella was 1-for-2 at the plate, as was Jarren Purify. Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 14 games dating to 2023 with a first-inning single. Tristan McCladdie added a team-high two hits for the Tigers.

Braden Osbolt (1-0) earned the win by tossing 6.0 innings, allowing one hit, no runs and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Tiger starter Billy Barlow (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in two innings. Four Tiger pitchers drew relief work; Nick Clayton (2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K), Justin LeGuernic (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB), Rocco Reid (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K) and Ty Olenchuk (2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

Clemson’s 32-game streak dating to 2023 of not trailing by more than three runs at any point in a game came to an end.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

