The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game midweek series and won their 10th game in a row, improved to 14-1, while the Jaspers fell to 4-10. The first-ever meeting between the two programs ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

CLEMSON -- No. 8 Clemson scored five runs in the second inning on its way to a 13-1 victory over Manhattan at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.

Jacob Hinderleider grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning to score the game’s first run, then Clemson plated five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s two-run single and Tristan Bissetta’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

In the fourth inning, Nathan Hall walked with the bases loaded.

Blake Wright, who led Clemson’s 10-hit attack with three hits, belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year in the fifth inning, then Bissetta ripped a run-scoring double later in the frame.

Our off topics forum

Manhattan scored a run in the top of the sixth inning on Dylan Mayer’s two-out single. Clemson answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a passed ball, error and run-scoring single by Hinderleider.

Drew Titsworth pitched 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Joe Allen (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K) and Reed Garris (1.0 IP, 1 K) joined Titsworth in picking up relief work. Rocco Reid (2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 K) got the start for the Tigers.

Jasper starter Joseph Duffield (0-3) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!