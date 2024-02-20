The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 4-0, while the Blue Hose fell to 4-1. The two teams conclude their season series at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. on March 20.

CLEMSON -- No. 8 Clemson broke open a close game with five runs in the seventh inning, capped by Jarren Purify’s grand slam, in its 8-2 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.

Cam Cannarella belted a homer on the first pitch of the first inning for his first long ball of the season. It also extended his hitting streak to 13 games dating to 2023.

The Blue Hose manufactured two runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead, then Jimmy Obertop lined a solo homer, his first as a Tiger, in the bottom of the second inning to tie the score.

In the fourth inning, Obertop grounded a two-out single to score the go-ahead run.

In the seventh inning, Jack Crighton walked with the bases loaded to double Clemson’s lead, then Purify blasted a grand slam for his first career hit and the Tigers’ third grand slam of 2024.

Andrew Ciufo added two hits for the Tigers.

After starter Austin Gordon pitched 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings, Joe Allen (1-0) earned the win by tossing 4.0 innings, allowing two hits, two runs and one walk with two strikeouts. Ethan Darden (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Ty Olenchuk (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) also received relief work for the Tigers.

Kyle Mueller (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Kennesaw State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

