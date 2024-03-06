It was the fifth meeting all-time between the two programs and the first meeting since 1999.

CLEMSON -- Nolan Nawrocki and Alden Mathes both hit a home run and Billy Barlow pitched 5.0 effective innings in No. 9 Clemson’s 8-3 victory over Kansas State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nawrocki put the Tigers (10-1), who won their sixth game in a row, on the scoreboard with a three-run homer, his third of the year, in the second inning.

In the third inning, Will Taylor tripled and scored on a wild pitch, then Mathes blasted a solo homer, his second of the year, to up Clemson’s lead to 5-0.

The Wildcats (7-5) dented the scoreboard with a run in the fifth inning and another run in the sixth inning.

Clemson added three insurance runs in the eighth inning on Jacob Hinderleider’s bases-loaded walk, Cam Cannarella’s RBI groundout and a wild pitch.

Barlow (2-1) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Justin LeGuernic (0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB), Lucas Mahlstedt (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K) and Rob Hughes (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K) all drew relief work for the Tigers.

Wildcat starter Andrew Evans (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on four hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers host UNC Greensboro in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

