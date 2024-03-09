Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

No. 9 Clemson beats UNC-Greensboro 9-5

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

CLEMSON -- Tristan Bissetta hit two homers, the first two of his career, and Tristan Smith pitched 5.0 effective innings to lead No. 9 Clemson to a 9-5 victory over UNC Greensboro at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-1, while the Spartans fell to 8-6.

ALSO SEE: HUGE RECRUITING WEEKEND AHEAD IN CLEMSON | Friday Recruiting Insider | Thursday Clemson Football Nuggets | Clemson's verbal commitments

Tristan Smith, who carries a 2.89 ERA early in the season, picked up his first win of the year Saturday.
Tristan Smith, who carries a 2.89 ERA early in the season, picked up his first win of the year Saturday. (Getty Images)
Advertisement

The Spartans manufactured single runs in the first inning and top of the third inning, then Alden Mathes belted a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score 2-2.

In his first start of 2024, Bissetta belted an opposite-field, two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead.

Bissetta added a solo homer in the sixth inning, then Jimmy Obertop grounded a two-out, two-run single later in the frame.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Spartans scored an unearned run in the seventh inning and a two-out run in the top of the eighth inning on Caleb Cozart’s double. Blake Wright lined a two-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Our off topics forum

Along with Bissetta’s two-homer game, Cam Cannarella and Obertop paced Clemson’s 14-hit attack with three hits apiece. Nolan Nawrocki added two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Smith (1-0) earned his first career win by allowing just one hit and two runs with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Ethan Darden (2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 K), Reed Garris (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K), Ty Olenchuk (0 IP, 1 ER, 2 HP) and Rob Hughes (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K) all drew relief work for the Tigers.

Spartan starter Jay Miller (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement