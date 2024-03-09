The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-1, while the Spartans fell to 8-6.

CLEMSON -- Tristan Bissetta hit two homers, the first two of his career, and Tristan Smith pitched 5.0 effective innings to lead No. 9 Clemson to a 9-5 victory over UNC Greensboro at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

The Spartans manufactured single runs in the first inning and top of the third inning, then Alden Mathes belted a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score 2-2.

In his first start of 2024, Bissetta belted an opposite-field, two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead.

Bissetta added a solo homer in the sixth inning, then Jimmy Obertop grounded a two-out, two-run single later in the frame.

The Spartans scored an unearned run in the seventh inning and a two-out run in the top of the eighth inning on Caleb Cozart’s double. Blake Wright lined a two-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Along with Bissetta’s two-homer game, Cam Cannarella and Obertop paced Clemson’s 14-hit attack with three hits apiece. Nolan Nawrocki added two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Smith (1-0) earned his first career win by allowing just one hit and two runs with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Ethan Darden (2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 K), Reed Garris (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K), Ty Olenchuk (0 IP, 1 ER, 2 HP) and Rob Hughes (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K) all drew relief work for the Tigers.

Spartan starter Jay Miller (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

