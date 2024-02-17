The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 2-0, while the Musketeers fell to 0-2.

CLEMSON -- No. 9 Clemson scored eight runs in the middle-three innings to defeat Xavier 8-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Hammond lined an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left field to score the game’s first run in the second inning.

In the fourth inning, the Tigers plated four runs to take the lead. Nolan Nawrocki evened the score with a run-scoring double, then Cam Cannarella lined a two-run single to give Clemson the lead and extend his hitting streak to 11 games dating to 2023.

After Hammond laced his second solo homer of the game in the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to double their lead on Jacob Hinderleider’s two-run double. Hinderleider is a Davidson transfer.

Blake Wright led off the sixth inning with his first homer of the season, then Andrew Ciufo, a Georgetown transfer, lined a solo homer, his first as a Tiger, later in the frame.

Pinch-hitter Aedan Anderson hit a solo homer in the seventh inning for Xavier.

Nick Clayton (1-0) earned the win, as he totaled five strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Tristan Smith surrendered only one run on one hit with five strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Lucas Mahlstedt, a Wofford transfer, allowed just one hit and no runs in two innings of relief work for the Tigers.

Xavier starter Nolan Hughes (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded four runs (three earned) on four hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

