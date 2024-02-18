The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Musketeers fell to 0-3.

CLEMSON -- No. 9 Clemson rallied from an early deficit for the third game in a row to defeat Xavier 11-7 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After Xavier scored a run in the top of the first inning on Jared Cushing’s two-out single, Clemson responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 12 dating to 2023 with a leadoff single. Two batters later, Blake Wright belted a two-run triple, then he scored on Alden Mathes’ groundout.

The Musketeers tied the score 3-3 with two runs in the third inning on run-scoring singles by Tyler DeMartino and Hayden Christiansen, then they took the lead in the top of the fourth inning on Matt McCormick’s two-run single.

The Tigers cut the Xavier lead in half in the bottom of fourth inning on Andrew Ciufo’s bases-loaded walk, then Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to tie the score. Later in the frame with two outs, Mathes flared a single that brought home two runs.

Jack Crighton’s two-out single plated a run in the sixth inning, then Xavier answered with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Clemson, which put three batters on base in each of the first seven innings, added three insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Ciufo’s sacrifice fly and an error on the play that allowed two more runs to score.

Reliever Matthew Marchal (1-0) earned the win in his first outing as a Tiger. He allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Rob Hughes added two innings of relief work, allowing just one hit. Justin LeGuernic was the Tigers’ fourth pitcher used Sunday, working the top of the ninth and allowing no hits and a walk. Aidan Knaak got the start, going three innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs with six strikeouts.

Jake Hooker (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers continue their homestand when they host Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

