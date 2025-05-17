Advertisement
Published May 17, 2025
No. 9 Clemson powers past Pitt 13-6, sweeps series
Staff reports
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Jack Crighton went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a triple and three runs and Collin Priest had a homer and five RBIs to lead No. 9 Clemson to a 13-6 victory over Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 41-15 overall and 18-12 in the ACC. The Panthers dropped to 27-26 overall and 10-20 in ACC play.

Crighton had a hit in eight consecutive at-bats over three games with a hit in each of his first four plate appearances on Saturday before striking out in the eighth inning. Crighton’s three doubles matched a school record, as it was the 20th three-double game by a Tiger in history.

Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the first inning, then Priest hit a two-run homer, his 11th of the year, that traveled 469 feet.

After Clemson scored a run in the second inning, Dominic Listi belted a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the third inning. Jacob Jarrell followed with his 13th homer of the year, then Crighton hit a double and scored on a groundout.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cannarella grounded a two-run double, then the Panthers dented the scoreboard with a two-out run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Jayden Melendez crushed a two-run homer, then Jake Kendro followed with a solo homer. Priest lined a two-out single in the seventh inning to score a run, then Pittsburgh plated a run in the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, Priest grounded a two-run single.

Clemson outhit Pitt 17-12.

Tiger starter Talan Bell pitched 4.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts, then Joe Allen (4-0) pitched the fifth inning to earn the win. B.J. Bailey (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 K), Nathan Dvorsky (1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Lucas Mahlstedt (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K) also drew relief work for the Tigers.

Pittsburgh starter Aidan Coleman (2-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

Clemson is either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the single-elimination ACC Tournament, which is played at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first opponent, day, time and seed will be determined on Saturday evening.

