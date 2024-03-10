Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

No. 9 Clemson sweeps series with 6-3 win over UNC Greensboro

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

CLEMSON -- Jarren Purify’s two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted No. 9 Clemson to a 6-3 victory over UNC Greensboro at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their ninth game in a row, improved to 13-1, while the Spartans dropped to 8-7.

ALSO SEE: Sunday Clemson Football Recruiting Nuggets | HUGE RECRUITING WEEKEND AHEAD IN CLEMSON | Friday Recruiting Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments

Aidan Knaak delivered another strong outing Sunday, allowing just one earned run in six innings of work.
Aidan Knaak delivered another strong outing Sunday, allowing just one earned run in six innings of work. (Getty Images)
Advertisement

The Spartans scored an unearned run in the first inning and added a run in the fourth inning.

In the sixth inning, Purify executed a double squeeze, allowing two runs to score on the play. Cam Cannarella followed with a two-out double to score the go-ahead run.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Mitchell Smith belted a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Purify ripped a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson the lead.

Our off topics forum

Will Taylor led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the year.

Andrew Ciufo was 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

Matthew Marchal (3-0) earned the win, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 2.0 innings to record his first save as a Tiger. Aidan Knaak got the start for the Tigers, pitching six strong innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out six batters.

Spartan reliever Luke Thomas (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Manhattan in a two-game midweek series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement