The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their ninth game in a row, improved to 13-1, while the Spartans dropped to 8-7.

CLEMSON -- Jarren Purify’s two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted No. 9 Clemson to a 6-3 victory over UNC Greensboro at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Spartans scored an unearned run in the first inning and added a run in the fourth inning.

In the sixth inning, Purify executed a double squeeze, allowing two runs to score on the play. Cam Cannarella followed with a two-out double to score the go-ahead run.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Mitchell Smith belted a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Purify ripped a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson the lead.

Our off topics forum

Will Taylor led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the year.

Andrew Ciufo was 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

Matthew Marchal (3-0) earned the win, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 2.0 innings to record his first save as a Tiger. Aidan Knaak got the start for the Tigers, pitching six strong innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out six batters.

Spartan reliever Luke Thomas (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Manhattan in a two-game midweek series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!