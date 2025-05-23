No shortage of drama

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Last week, Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick sat down with ESPN's Rece Davis for an hour-long conversation that will air later this summer.

Presumably they talked some actual football.

Davis came away dumbfounded that Belichick termed his relationship with Jordon Hudson as "on the side."

"I've got to say that's probably going to cause him some consternation too," Davis said on his podcast. "Because I can't say that 'on the side' is not going to be greeted with some type of reprimand."

We'd say "only in college football," but that doesn't feel like enough.

Maybe "only in this crazy world in 2025" do we fully capture how we got to a place of a 24-year-old play-caller dominating the first offseason of the Belichick Era in Chapel Hill.

The Clemson connection is an important one to any big news event in the ACC.

We'd also love to be a fly on the wall in Swinney's office and hear him share what he really thinks about this whole mess at North Carolina.

