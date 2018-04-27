Tigerillustrated.com

A finalist for the Butkus Award last fall, O'Daniel had his best season in a Clemson uniform, accumulating 104 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Olney (Md.) native earned second-team All-American honors.

CLEMSON -- After no picks in the first two rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, Clemson did not go quietly Friday night as former SAM backer Dorian O'Daniel was selected by Kansas City in the final pick of the third round. O'Daniel was the 36th pick in the round, 100th overall in the draft.

O'Daniel was a key player for the Tigers throughout his career, but started in his final two seasons. As a junior he registered 60 stops in 12 starts.



All told, O'Daniel finished his Clemson career with 227 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, spanning 56 games (27 starts) and nearly 1,500 career snaps.

The former four-star recruit barely missed Rivals100 status out of high school, coming in at 106th nationally overall regardless of position in the final Rivals.com recruiting rankings of 2013. The network rated O'Daniel eighth nationally among outside linebacker prospects, fifth overall regardless of position in the state of Maryland.

In each of the last nine years Clemson has had at least four players selected in the NFL Draft. Since Dabo Swinney became the Tigers' head coach a decade ago, the program has had a total of 48 players drafted to the NFL, which ranks sixth nationally in college football.