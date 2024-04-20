The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 32-7 overall and 13-5 in the ACC. The Panthers fell to 16-21 overall and 5-16 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Freshman righthander Aidan Knaak pitched 5.2 scoreless innings and Jimmy Obertop tied a school record with three home runs in No. 4 Clemson’s 9-2 victory over Pittsburgh in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

Knaak (4-0) earned the win by pitching 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He did not allow a baserunner to advance past second base.

Pittsburgh starter Ryan Reed (0-5) suffered the loss, as he surrendered eight hits, five runs (three earned) and one walk with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Obertop belted a two-run homer in the first inning and Jacob Hinderleider grounded a two-out, run-scoring double in the third inning.

Obertop hit another two-run homer, his second of the game, in the fifth inning. Two batters later, Hinderleider belted a solo homer, his eighth of the year.

Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning added a run.

The Panthers dented the scoreboard for the first time in the top of the eighth inning, as two baserunners scored on wild pitches. Blake Wright responded with a solo homer, his 16th of the year, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Obertop followed with a solo homer, his third of the game and 14th of the season.

Obertop became the 18th Tiger in history and third this season (Will Taylor, Blake Wright) to hit three long balls in a game.

Jack Crighton and Alden Mathes added three hits apiece.

Nick Clayton (1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 K), Rocco Reid (0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB) and Joe Allen (2.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 K) also took the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers travel to Athens, Ga. to take on Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.