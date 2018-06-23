Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-23 13:41:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Line notes

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In this feature we take an inside look at the discrepancy between Clemson's first and second-team personnel on the offensive line.

Last year's offensive line was known for its depth and versatility.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}