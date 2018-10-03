Offensive lineman spends two days in Clemson
A big junior offensive lineman traveled a significant distance for his first look at Clemson last weekend.
Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul junior offensive tackle Brady Ward spent two days on campus, including taking in the Tigers’ victory against Syracuse.
