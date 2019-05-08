THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A rising junior offensive lineman primed to be a major regional recruiting battle plans to check out Clemson for the first time, probably next month.

Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County tackle Amarius Mims was supposed to visit Saturday but had to postpone because his coach and ride – also the high school’s athletic director – had to change plans when the school’s girls high school tennis team advanced in the playoffs.