THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson has kept its pool of 2021 targets for each position slim early, with just six offers out to uncommitted offensive linemen.

One of those will already be making a return trip to Death Valley this season.

Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth guard Jared Wilson plans to be on hand for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State.