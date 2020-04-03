Offered Texas DB eyes Clemson visit
Clemson has dispensed less than a handful of offers over the past month.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
One went to Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson safety Andrew Mukuba, who was informed of the move by defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news