Our inside look at Clemson's official visit strategy
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson already owns commitments from 11 different states and ranks among the nation’s leaders in pledges midway less than six months on the clock this cycle.
If the Tigers have been hurt by not conducting official visits, Dabo Swinney hasn’t seen it.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news