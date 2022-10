CLEMSON -- Syracuse has been one of the refreshing stories of this college football season mostly because of its offense.

Last season, Garrett Shrader didn't crack the Top 100 nationally in passer rating. Now he's 11th, ranking ahead of such luminaries as Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, DJ Uiagalelei and Stetson Bennett.

You can't talk about the Orange's offensive revitalization without talking about the two men who have done the revitalizing.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

And you can't talk about those two men without talking about the current situation at Virginia.

Clemson's opponent this week in a showdown no one anticipated entering the season brings an intersection of some major offseason moves including Tony Elliott's departure for Charlottesville.