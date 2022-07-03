On schedule?

North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham said he preferred to keep divisions because that format would preserve suspense for longer.

"I just think having a race for two divisional champions, I believe, there's probably going to be more teams in it later with two divisions than there is going to be with one," he told a North Carolina radio station.

The overriding interest in this change was giving every football player a chance to play every other ACC team over the course of their careers. It's hard to argue with this lean toward variety and the benefits that could come with that.

And, of course, the elephant in the room is the television contract the ACC is stuck with. Renegotiations for the next contract are a long way off, but baby steps are important and this feels like it could benefit the conference in the long run with more attractive matchups.

It's also important to recognize that this arrangement isn't necessarily permanent. A very necessary luxury the ACC has at its disposal is the opportunity to change it after four years.

Change has come at everyone fast in the college athletics landscape, so being nimble and open to adjustments is of paramount importance.

Bottom line, this is a better and smarter way to do it.

Then again, will the ACC's current composition be intact when it comes time for the conference to decide to change its scheduling model?

Not a crazy question to consider, given the recent news about USC and UCLA headed to the Big Ten. -- LARRY WILLIAMS