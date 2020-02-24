CLEMSON | On the outside, the big news from the ACC's recent winter meetings was the conference announcing its support for changing transfer rules for athletes.

The conference didn't release a statement on the coming financial bonanzas for the SEC and Big Ten, both of which are set to further pad their significant advantages in TV revenues as a result of new contracts.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We've already written recently about the finer points of these numbers, but one point encapsulates the angst: The SEC currently gets $55 million per year from CBS to televise 15 of its games. It's being speculated that a new deal with ESPN would bring $300 million for that package alone.

This was a major topic behind the scenes at the ACC's meetings. It is a major topic every single day at Clemson and other ACC schools.