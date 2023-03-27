CLEMSON -- Not long after Jeadyn Lukus arrived at Clemson, his position coach said he already had the stature of an NFL player.

"He's a big kid right now," Mike Reed said a year ago. "I mean, you would like all of them to come in and look like that. He's one of those kids that jump out of a cereal box and he's already assembled. Ain't much to do. Coach Batson may have to tweak and tune up a little bit, but he's got an NFL body right now."

The task moving forward is to keep that body out of the training room.

Lukus recently had surgery to repair a labrum he tore last September.

And this after he shut it down at the same point during last year's spring practice to undergo surgery on his other shoulder.

Two shoulder surgeries a year into college isn't the most uplifting trend, but Lukus still brings optimism about what he'll be able to achieve once he's fully healthy.