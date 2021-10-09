**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

This is simply not your typical open-date routine for two reasons:

1) The next game, at Syracuse, is on a Friday.

2) Clemson's team is dealing with an almost sadistic run of injuries.

While yet more lapses in execution brought justified frustration during and after the win over Boston College, there was an extenuating factor in the form of a lengthy list of injured or absent players on an offense that's trying to develop continuity and cohesion.

At this point, on both sides of the ball the prime objective during this off week is simply rest and recuperation.