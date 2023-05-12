Q: Take us through this coaching change from Monte Lee to Bakich. From then to now, has it been everything you’ve envisioned?

Grice sat down with Tigerillustrated.com to discuss what this season has meant to him, the role Bakich has played in his success, and much more.

Head Coach Erik Bakich told Tigerillustrated.com that Grice is playing with a mental freedom that led to this stretch of play and national player of the week honors for the ACC.

The two-way star has continued to impact as a pitcher and a slugger, giving the Tigers depth within the bullpen and added energy offensively.

The Clemson Tigers, fresh off their fifth ACC series victory, are making noise as a team to watch in the postseason.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com for 30 days without paying a dime! ( Includes our unparalleled coverage of Clemson's upcoming official visit weekend in June as well as the Dabo Swinney Camps .)

Grice: "Coming in, I remember our first team meeting EB said, “Clean cut, clean shave. Polo and Khakis.” From then on, we knew it would be strict and that we would be following a standard, but it has been great.

"I love EB, I love the whole staff and team, and we have bought into what he believes. I believe that’s a big part of our success. We truly believe we are never out of the fight, so it has been everything I have imagined and more."

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Q: From that first press conference to now, Bakich has preached about putting Clemson Baseball back to its rightful place in the sport. For the players, what does it mean to hear that, especially given this team’s recent success?

Grice: "When you think about where Clemson Baseball used to be, and you see all these pictures of Doug Kingsmore Stadium packed out and College World Series, All-Americans, that is what it is all about. Previous coaches built it, and it is super nice to have someone like Jack Leggett back. He’s constantly applying his knowledge daily, and just returning to that winning history is big to us, and we are glad to do it."

Q: You mentioned Jack Leggett; what has his return been like, and how has he complemented this staff?

Our off topics forum

Grice: "This coaching staff is the best I’ve been a part of. Bringing Leggett back was just the cherry on top. He has so much wisdom, and he’s probably forgotten more baseball than we’ve learned. He’s one of those guys who has something new for you every day, and he is just infectious to be around. He’s someone you want to run through a wall for."

Q: This team starts 2-8 in the ACC. What triggered this turnaround, and how has this team stayed the course to get to this point?

Grice: "We talk about consistency, and we believe in playing the game the right way and playing by our standards. Win or loss; we continue to repeat that whether it gets monotonous or not, you stick to the script and let everything take care of itself. Doing that allows us to be free on the field and play with more energy and passion."

Q: There’s a vision when you talk about this season for Clemson Baseball, whether it is Bakich or players. What is your vision, and has that changed since the beginning of the season?

Grice: "The end goal is Omaha. I don’t think that will change. With that being said, we treat everything inning by inning. We look one game ahead. We don’t try to look a series ahead; all we know is that we have tomorrow to get better.

Q: Bakich told me that you’ve played with mental freedom all season. What does that mean to you within your game?

Grice: "To me, mental freedom comes with having fun. There’s no reason to be stressed out there. Of course you can pay attention to that outside noise, which we call snipers, but there is no reason to stress. It's baseball. I’m with my best friends every single day, and going out here and knowing that is super relaxing and freeing."

Q: Where do you feel like in this season you have grown the most as a player?

Grice: "There are obviously areas that I can always improve that I can tap into to help my team more, but I think it is being behind my guys regardless of how I’m doing. I know they are always behind me, and I want to be consistent with that and set an example."

Q: For Clemson Baseball this season, the noise has started to pick up, and for fans just now beginning to get into the team, what is your message for them on what they should expect?

Grice: "We accept all fans, whether they jump in now or they have been here since the beginning. We love them all. We know, for the group around us, we have believed the whole time. Fans can expect us to come and play hard every single game. If you’ve been watching from the start, you know we have been doing it consistently. So, they can expect competitive baseball and for people to play with a smile on their face."

SHOP NOW: Daily DEALS on CLEMSON apparel at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!