So much has changed since Clemson's last trip to South Bend two years ago, but some of the differences now compared to then are quite applicable to this matchup.

At the top of the list would be possession of a dual-threat quarterback.

As in: Notre Dame had one two years ago in Ian Book, and he ate the Tigers alive that night.

As in: Notre Dame does not have one now in Drew Pyne, and that in our mind should work in favor of Wes Goodwin's defense as a crucial and perhaps even defining theme.