Tigerillustrated.com is in the middle of a lengthy, in-depth series where we take an inside look at Clemson's upcoming spring practice and the cast of characters, which of course includes a blend of some of the highest rated prospects in the nation who enrolled earlier this month.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Our seventh stop is a deep dive into the Tigers' linebacker rotation, our outlook for the unit and its contributors individually this spring.

ALSO SEE: Our inside look at Clemson's defensive line | Our inside look at Clemson's secondary | Our inside look at Clemson's offensive line | Our inside look at Clemson's running back stable | Our inside look at Clemson's quarterback rotation | Our inside look at Clemson's receiving corps