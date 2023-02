Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

We were told Brandon Streeter visited with Dabo Swinney three days before his firing and asked the head coach if he was in any danger of losing his job.

Swinney didn't let on that he was considering a change, and Streeter walked out of the meeting feeling like he'd be back for a second season as offensive coordinator.

In this weekend feature, we've got some interesting insight and a few backstories on some of Swinney's key outside hires over the years.

OUR INSIDE LOOK AT SOME OF DABO SWINNEY's KEY OUTSIDE HIRES (For subscribers-only)

