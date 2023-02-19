Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Andre' Powell’s eventual dismissal was the result of what Dabo Swinney felt were necessary shakeups after Clemson’s worst season in 12 years.

We'll never forget meeting with him for breakfast five days after he was fired, hoping of course he’d go on the record about what happened in the aftermath of the Tigers’ seventh loss of the season at the hands of South Florida in the Meineke Car Care Bowl.

Fortunately, Powell, a good coach and perhaps an underrated figure earlier in Swinney's tenure as a head coach, was happy to oblige as we share here.

In this weekend feature, we've got some interesting insight and a few backstories on some of Swinney's key outside hires over the years.

OUR INSIDE LOOK AT SOME OF DABO SWINNEY's KEY OUTSIDE HIRES - Part 2 (For subscribers-only)

