It's not how you start, but how you finish.

For many years of the Dabo Swinney era, this principle stood as reinforcement for the virtues and developmental arm of the program and its coaches.

Clemson might seemingly slog and putz around against some ACC opponents and get by on a weekly basis. But you'd see the Tigers build momentum and improve through the second half of the regular season, then flex their muscle by the postseason.

This is a results business, and even last year's six-game winning streak to close the season gave strong rebuttal against those questioning Clemson's trajectory and/or coaching credibility.

It also might have empowered Swinney to shy away from instituting substantial change.

Clemson didn't follow that course this season.