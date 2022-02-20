Our No. 1 question to Dabo Swinney on day one of spring practice
We did some homework before sitting down to type out our response to the question:
What's our No. 1 question to Dabo Swinney on the first day of spring practice?
The homework consisted of a glance at our answer to the same question exactly a year ago with the Tigers coming off a 49-28 smashing against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.
Here was our answer:
Were there any substantial philosophical tweaks in offensive schematics that were deemed necessary, particularly after watching how Alabama sliced apart the opposition in 2020?
Now this is a question that probably won't get a detailed answer for obvious reasons -- no reason at all for them to show any part of their hand if they are trying some new stuff -- but it's still something that merits asking.
