What's in store for Clemson's football program in 2020?

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

In this annual series Tigerillustrated.com releases numerous, early predictions.

ALSO SEE: Our Predictions For 2020 - Part 1 | Our Predictions For 2020 - Part 2 | Our Predictions For 2020 - Part 3 | Our Predictions For 2020 - Part 4 | Our Predictions For 2020 - Part 5 | Our Predictions For 2020 - Part 6