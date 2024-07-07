BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

There are four former five-star prospects on Clemson's football roster:

(LB) Barrett Carter

(QB) Cade Klubnik

(DL) Peter Woods

(OL) Tristan Leigh

In this feature Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look into each one of them with our season predictions for each, as August Camp draws closer.

OUR SEASON PREDICTION FOR EVERY FIVE-STAR ON CLEMSON's ROSTER (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!